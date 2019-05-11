Papa SaxaBorn 5 January 1930. Died 3 May 2017
Papa Saxa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ede33de3-4ad6-4e97-90e4-91cc7087a0b9
Papa Saxa Biography (Wikipedia)
Saxa (born Lionel Augustus Martin; 5 January 1930 – 3 May 2017) was a Jamaican saxophonist famous for having performed with the British ska band The Beat. He also played with many early ska and reggae stars such as Laurel Aitken, Prince Buster and Desmond Dekker. He moved to the UK in 1960, living in London for 18 months before moving and settling in Birmingham.
Born in Croft's Hill, Clarendon Parish, Jamaica (then a colony of the United Kingdom), he played in The International Beat with musicians Tony Beet, Everett Morton and Mickey Billingham from 1990 to 1995. He retired and lived in Birmingham. He died on 3 May 2017, aged 87.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Papa Saxa Tracks
Sort by
Mirror in the Bathroom
Andy Cox, Dave Wakeling, David Steele, Everett Morton, Papa Saxa & The Beat
Mirror in the Bathroom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063ypms.jpglink
Mirror in the Bathroom
Last played on
Back to artist