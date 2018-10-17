NotsensiblesFormed 1978
Notsensibles
1978
Notsensibles Biography (Wikipedia)
Notsensibles are a punk rock band from Burnley, England, who had their greatest success with their second single, the tongue-in-cheek "I'm in Love with Margaret Thatcher".
