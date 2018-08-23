The BugUK illbient/electronic producer Kevin Martin
The Bug
The Bug Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Martin is a musician, record producer and journalist, often known under his recording alias The Bug from England, UK. Martin moved from Weymouth to London around 1990 and is now currently based in Berlin, Germany. He has been active for over two decades, in the genres of dub, jazzcore, industrial hip hop, dancehall, and dubstep.
His projects include GOD, Techno Animal, Ice, Curse of the Golden Vampire, Pressure, and most recently, King Midas Sound (with Roger Robinson and Kiki Hitomi) and The Bug vs Earth.
The Bug Tracks
Iceman
The Bug
Iceman
Iceman
Bad (feat. Flowdan)
The Bug
Bad (feat. Flowdan)
Bad (feat. Flowdan)
Get Out The Way (feat. Killa P + Irah)
The Bug
Get Out The Way (feat. Killa P + Irah)
Get Out The Way (feat. Killa P + Irah)
Poison Dart (feat. Warrior Queen)
The Bug
Poison Dart (feat. Warrior Queen)
Poison Dart (feat. Warrior Queen)
Skeng (Broadway Flip) (feat. Killa P & Flowdan)
The Bug
Skeng (Broadway Flip) (feat. Killa P & Flowdan)
Skeng (Broadway Flip) (feat. Killa P & Flowdan)
Fall (feat. Copeland)
The Bug
Fall (feat. Copeland)
Fall (feat. Copeland)
The Bug - Skeng
The Bug
The Bug - Skeng
The Bug - Skeng
Ascension
The Bug
Ascension
Ascension
Box (feat. D Double E)
The Bug
Box (feat. D Double E)
Box (feat. D Double E)
Skeng (feat. Flowdan & Killa P)
The Bug
Skeng (feat. Flowdan & Killa P)
Skeng (feat. Flowdan & Killa P)
Leng
The Bug
Leng
Leng
Skeng (Autechre Remix) (feat. Killa P & Flowdan)
The Bug
Skeng (Autechre Remix) (feat. Killa P & Flowdan)
Skeng (Autechre Remix) (feat. Killa P & Flowdan)
Skeng (Barely Legal Dub)
The Bug
Skeng (Barely Legal Dub)
Skeng (Barely Legal Dub)
Killer (feat. The Rootsman & He Man)
The Bug
Killer (feat. The Rootsman & He Man)
Killer (feat. The Rootsman & He Man)
Void (feat. Liz Harris)
The Bug
Void (feat. Liz Harris)
Void (feat. Liz Harris)
Boa
Earth
Boa
Boa
Jah War (Loefah Remix) (feat. Flowdan)
The Bug
Jah War (Loefah Remix) (feat. Flowdan)
Jah War (Loefah Remix) (feat. Flowdan)
Mi Lost (feat. Miss Red)
The Bug
Mi Lost (feat. Miss Red)
Mi Lost (feat. Miss Red)
Void (Instrumental)
The Bug
Void (Instrumental)
Void (Instrumental)
Louder
The Bug
Louder
Louder
Black Wasp (feat. Liz Harris)
The Bug
Black Wasp (feat. Liz Harris)
Black Wasp (feat. Liz Harris)
Void
The Bug
Void
Void
The One (feat. Flowdan)
The Bug
The One (feat. Flowdan)
The One (feat. Flowdan)
