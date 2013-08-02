Hacienda BrothersFormed 2002
Hacienda Brothers
2002
Hacienda Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hacienda Brothers is an American alternative country band composed of Chris Gaffney, Dave Gonzalez, Dave Berzansky, Dale Daniel, and Hank Maninger. They have been described as "the finest country rock band since the Flying Burrito Brothers in their prime," and were called "the best country band of the decade." Their music blends soul, blues, rockabilly, country, Tex-Mex and rock and roll. They themselves call it "western Soul." The band was hailed as making a "groundbreaking blend of country, rock, blues and accordion-anchored Americana" and by the time founder Chris Gaffney died in 2008 had made three studio albums and one live album.
Hacienda Brothers Tracks
What's Wrong With Right
Hacienda Brothers
What's Wrong With Right
What's Wrong With Right
Sweet Mental Revenge
Hacienda Brothers
Sweet Mental Revenge
Sweet Mental Revenge
