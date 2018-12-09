Shirley & LeeFormed 1952. Disbanded 1963
Shirley & Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/edd9fb9d-949f-4a4c-a057-485a75baf935
Shirley & Lee Tracks
Sort by
Let The Good Times Roll
Shirley & Lee
Let The Good Times Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Good Times Roll
Last played on
I Feel Good
Shirley & Lee
I Feel Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel Good
Last played on
Rockin` With The Clock
Shirley & Lee
Rockin` With The Clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin` With The Clock
Last played on
Let The Good Times Roll
Shirley & Lee
Let The Good Times Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Good Times Roll
Last played on
Rockin` around the clock
Shirley & Lee
Rockin` around the clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin` around the clock
Last played on
EVERYBODY`S ROCKIN`
Shirley & Lee
EVERYBODY`S ROCKIN`
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
EVERYBODY`S ROCKIN`
Last played on
Baby
Shirley & Lee
Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby
Last played on
Feels So Good
Shirley & Lee
Feels So Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feels So Good
Last played on
Shirley & Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist