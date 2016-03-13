Shalini Singh, popularly called as Pop Shalini, is a singer from Tamil Nadu, India. She released an album 'Shalini' when she was only 13. She has sung over 5000 songs in various Indian languages for Indian films and albums. She has sung for the likes of A.R.Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Illayaraja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Vidhyasagar and many others.

She is a singer, performer, blogger, and also a writer. She was born in 1984, and she is 34 years old. She is also the CEO of Tinsel Rangi Productions. She is married to Balaji and has a son Aadithya. She currently lives in Chennai. Her husband works as General Manager for a Sweden Based Company.