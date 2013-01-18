Chen QigangBorn 28 August 1951
Chen Qigang
1951-08-28
Qigang Chen (Chinese: 陈其钢; pinyin: Chén Qígāng, pronounced) is a composer of Chinese origin born in 1951 in Shanghai. He has lived in France since 1984, and obtained French citizenship in 1992.
Reflet d'un temps disparu for cello and orchestra
Reflet d'un temps disparu for cello and orchestra
