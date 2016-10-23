Christian WallumrødBorn 26 April 1971
Christian Wallumrød
1971-04-26
Christian Wallumrød Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Wallumrød (born 26 April 1971 in Kongsberg, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (piano, organ and electronic keyboards) and composer, and is considered one of the most prominent musicians of the younger Norwegian generation, known from releases with his own Christian Wallumrød Ensemble on the German label ECM Records, while regularly touring and appearing in festivals in Norway, elsewhere in Scandinavia and Europe, and in the US. He is the brother of jazz vocalist Susanna Wallumrød and the drummer Fredrik Wallumrød, and cousin to the pianist David Wallumrød.
Christian Wallumrød Tracks
A Year from Easter
Christian Wallumrød
A Year from Easter
A Year from Easter
Mellodome
Christian Wallumrød, Sidsel Endresen, Helge Sten, Christian Wallumrød, Sidsel Endresen & Helge Sten
Mellodome
Mellodome
Composer
Wobber
Sidsel Endresen
Wobber
Wobber
School of Ecofisk
Christian Wallumrød
School of Ecofisk
School of Ecofisk
Hoksang
Christian Wallumrød
Hoksang
Hoksang
Heylo
Sidsel Endresen
Heylo
Heylo
Jumpa (feat. Christian Wallumrød Ensemble)
Christian Wallumrød
Jumpa (feat. Christian Wallumrød Ensemble)
Jumpa (feat. Christian Wallumrød Ensemble)
Dancing Deputies (feat. Christian Wallumrød Ensemble)
Christian Wallumrød
Dancing Deputies (feat. Christian Wallumrød Ensemble)
Dancing Deputies (feat. Christian Wallumrød Ensemble)
Bunandsbangla (feat. Christian Wallumrød Ensemble)
Christian Wallumrød
Bunandsbangla (feat. Christian Wallumrød Ensemble)
Bunandsbangla (feat. Christian Wallumrød Ensemble)
Oldenwold
Christian Wallumrød
Oldenwold
Oldenwold
Low Genths
Håkon Stene & Christian Wallumrød
Low Genths
Low Genths
Performer
Arch Song
Christian Wallumrød
Arch Song
Arch Song
