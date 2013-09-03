Doris PayneBorn 6 January 1937. Died 16 February 2004
Doris Payne
1937-01-06
Doris Payne Biography (Wikipedia)
Doris Troy (born Doris Elaine Higginsen; January 6, 1937 – February 16, 2004) was an American R&B singer and songwriter, known to her many fans as "Mama Soul". Her biggest hit was "Just One Look", a top 10 hit in 1963.
Doris Payne Tracks
You Better Mind
Last played on
