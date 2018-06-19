And Also the TreesFormed 1979
And Also the Trees
1979
And Also the Trees Biography (Wikipedia)
And Also the Trees are an English post-punk band, formed in 1979 in Inkberrow, Worcestershire. They are characterised by their poetic lyrics and evocative music which are strongly influenced by the native English countryside.
And Also the Trees Tracks
Wallpaper Dying
And Also the Trees
Wallpaper Dying
Wallpaper Dying
Dialogue
And Also the Trees
Dialogue
Dialogue
Impulse Of Man (Radio 1 Session, 7 Apr 1984)
And Also the Trees
Impulse Of Man (Radio 1 Session, 7 Apr 1984)
Wallpaper Dying (Radio 1 Session, 7 Apr 1984)
And Also the Trees
Wallpaper Dying (Radio 1 Session, 7 Apr 1984)
Out Of The Moving Life Of Circles
And Also the Trees
Out Of The Moving Life Of Circles
Out Of The Moving Life Of Circles
Hawksmoor & the Savage
And Also the Trees
Hawksmoor & the Savage
Hawksmoor & the Savage
Impulse Of Man
And Also the Trees
Impulse Of Man
Impulse Of Man
There Was A Man Of Double Dead
And Also the Trees
There Was A Man Of Double Dead
There Was A Man Of Double Dead
My Face Is Here In The Wild Fire
And Also the Trees
My Face Is Here In The Wild Fire
My Face Is Here In The Wild Fire
The Secret Sea
And Also the Trees
The Secret Sea
The Secret Sea
