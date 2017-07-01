Jansug Ivanes dze Kakhidze (Georgian: ჯანსუღ კახიძე) (born 26 May 1936 in Tbilisi, Georgia; died 8 March 2002) was a Georgian conductor, nicknamed "the Georgian Karajan". Kakhidze was music director of the Georgian State Symphony Orchestra for two decades beginning in 1973. He is the father of composer and conductor Vakhtang Kakhidze.