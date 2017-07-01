Djansug KakhidzeBorn 26 May 1935. Died 8 March 2002
Djansug Kakhidze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/edccbd66-4f2e-48df-8dd9-a44d827bb0e1
Djansug Kakhidze Biography (Wikipedia)
Jansug Ivanes dze Kakhidze (Georgian: ჯანსუღ კახიძე) (born 26 May 1936 in Tbilisi, Georgia; died 8 March 2002) was a Georgian conductor, nicknamed "the Georgian Karajan". Kakhidze was music director of the Georgian State Symphony Orchestra for two decades beginning in 1973. He is the father of composer and conductor Vakhtang Kakhidze.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Djansug Kakhidze Tracks
Sort by
Gayane - Men's Dance and Sabre Dance
Aram Khachaturian
Gayane - Men's Dance and Sabre Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rqkd9.jpglink
Gayane - Men's Dance and Sabre Dance
Orchestra
Last played on
Gayaneh: Scene 4 – Crime
Aram Khachaturian
Gayaneh: Scene 4 – Crime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rqkd9.jpglink
Gayaneh: Scene 4 – Crime
Orchestra
Last played on
Sabre Dance; Common Dance (Gayane)
USSR RTV Large Symphony Orchestra, Արամ Խաչատրյան & Djansug Kakhidze
Sabre Dance; Common Dance (Gayane)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sabre Dance; Common Dance (Gayane)
Performer
Last played on
Djansug Kakhidze Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist