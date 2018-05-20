Sean HayesUS folk singer, songwriter & musician. Born 27 August 1969
Sean Hayes
1969-08-27
Sean Hayes Biography (Wikipedia)
Sean Patrick Hayes (born August 27, 1969) is an American singer-songwriter.
Hayes was born in New York City, and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. He began playing traditional American and Irish music with a band called the Boys of Bluehill. He traveled the south, from the Black Mountain Music festival (LEAF Festival) in the Blue Ridge Mountains down to Charleston, South Carolina and eventually found his way to San Francisco, where he lived for two decades before moving to Sonoma County, California.
Half As Big As Life
Sean Hayes
Half As Big As Life
Half As Big As Life
She Likes Basketball
Sean Hayes
She Likes Basketball
She Likes Basketball
Calling All Cars
Sean Hayes
Calling All Cars
Calling All Cars
