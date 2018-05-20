Sean Patrick Hayes (born August 27, 1969) is an American singer-songwriter.

Hayes was born in New York City, and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. He began playing traditional American and Irish music with a band called the Boys of Bluehill. He traveled the south, from the Black Mountain Music festival (LEAF Festival) in the Blue Ridge Mountains down to Charleston, South Carolina and eventually found his way to San Francisco, where he lived for two decades before moving to Sonoma County, California.