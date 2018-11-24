Thomas 'Tom' Dunne is an Irish radio broadcaster with Newstalk.

Prior to joining Newstalk, Dunne worked on Today FM, presenting his very successful and hugely popular radio program, "Pet Sounds" which began airing in 1999.

Nine years later, in August 2008, Dunne left Today FM to join Newstalk with "Pet Sounds" also ceasing to air as well as a result of Dunne's departure. Dunne's former slot on Today FM was taken over albeit temporarily by various guest presenters and later by Paul McLoone who had previously worked as a producer on "Pet Sounds" with McLoone subsequently becoming an official radio presenter and making his own official on-air debut during September 2008, a month after Dunne's departure from Today FM which also saw McLoone taking over Dunne's former Today FM slot on a permanent basis with McLoone's show, "The Paul McLoone Show" also replacing "Pet Sounds".