The Maynard Ferguson Orchestra
The Maynard Ferguson Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/edca6d90-1713-416e-a14f-85b5163abd72
Tracks
Sort by
I Feel A Song Coming On
The Maynard Ferguson Orchestra
I Feel A Song Coming On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel A Song Coming On
Last played on
Three Little Foxes
The Maynard Ferguson Orchestra
Three Little Foxes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Little Foxes
Last played on
It Could Happen To You
The Maynard Ferguson Orchestra
It Could Happen To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist