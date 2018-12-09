Mass Production is an American funk/disco musical group, best known for their 1979 hit, Firecracker. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, the ten-piece group had a series of minor R&B hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s. "Firecracker" is commonly misattributed to the similarly named (and sonically/stylistically similar) band Brass Construction.

The band consisted of Kevin "D'No" Douglas (bass and vocals), Joseph Robinson Smallwood (trumpet, flugelhorn, and vocals), Agnes "Tiny" Kelly (lead vocals, vocoder; later replaced by Dee (DeeDee) Henderson), Larry Marshall (lead vocals, percussion), Gregory McCoy (saxophone), Emmanuel Redding (percussion), Ricardo Williams (lead vocals, drums, percussion), Tyrone Williams (keyboards), Rodney Phelps (lead guitar, keyboards) and LeCoy Bryant (rhythm guitar, vocals). Phelps left the band prior to the recording of their 1980 Massterpiece album, leaving Bryant to handle all guitar duties. Phelps was later replaced by Dan Harris (lead guitar). Dan Harris toured with the group as a freelance guitarist for a couple of years then left the band to work as a recording session musician. The band would soon expand back to ten, with Samuel Williams joining on drums in the early 1980s, allowing Ricardo Williams to concentrate more on vocals.