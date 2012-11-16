GescomFormed 1994
Gescom
1994
Gescom is an electronic music project based in England with close ties to the electronic duo Autechre.
Stylistically, the music of Gescom is closer to electronic dance music, acid techno, and industrial music than Autechre's, with the exception of a few conceptual remixes (and the minidisc, see below). Notable releases include Key Nell, Minidisc, and ISS:SA.
Snackwitch
Snackwitch
Snackwitch
Dan Dan Dan
Dan Dan Dan
Dan Dan Dan
