Gert and Daisy were the two characters of a British female comedy act who are particularly remembered for their contribution to film and radio entertainment during World War II. They were stalwarts of the BBC Radio variety programme Workers' Playtime, where they would talk about anything and everything, but especially their fictional husbands: Bert and Wally.
The characters of Gert and Daisy were played by Florence Elsie Waters (1893–1990) and Doris Ethel Waters (1904–1978), who were sisters of Horace John Waters (1895–1981), better known as Jack Warner of Dixon of Dock Green fame. Elsie and Doris were awarded OBEs in the King's Birthday Honours List in 1946.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
