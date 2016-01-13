Gert and Daisy were the two characters of a British female comedy act who are particularly remembered for their contribution to film and radio entertainment during World War II. They were stalwarts of the BBC Radio variety programme Workers' Playtime, where they would talk about anything and everything, but especially their fictional husbands: Bert and Wally.

The characters of Gert and Daisy were played by Florence Elsie Waters (1893–1990) and Doris Ethel Waters (1904–1978), who were sisters of Horace John Waters (1895–1981), better known as Jack Warner of Dixon of Dock Green fame. Elsie and Doris were awarded OBEs in the King's Birthday Honours List in 1946.