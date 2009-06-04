Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem are a fictional musical group that debuted on The Muppet Show in 1975. They are the house band for The Muppet Show, with personalities and appearances inspired by prominent real-life rock music and jazz performers. Following The Muppet Show, they appeared in various Muppet movies and television specials and have also recorded album tracks and covered numerous songs. Dr. Teeth and Animal were designed by Jim Henson, Zoot was designed by Bonnie Erickson, while the rest of the original band members were designed by Michael K. Frith. They made their debut in 1975's The Muppet Show: Sex and Violence and the pilot for The Muppet Show.

The band consists of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on bass, Janice on guitar and Zoot on saxophone. In season five of the show, Lips joined the band on trumpet. Animal, Floyd and Zoot also played in the Muppet Show pit band, performing the opening and closing themes and underscoring most of the Muppet Show performances. Lips and occasionally Janice appeared in the orchestra in later episodes. Though Lips made some appearances with the group after The Muppet Show ended production, the group later reverted to its original line-up. Also, the original pilot episode featured "Jim", a Muppet caricature of Jim Henson on banjo.