Royal HeadacheFormed 2009
Royal Headache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033z377.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/edc2d08b-6232-4d93-a127-3dacdc293738
Royal Headache Tracks
Sort by
Psychotic Episode
Royal Headache
Psychotic Episode
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
Psychotic Episode
Last played on
Another World
Royal Headache
Another World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
Another World
Last played on
My own fantasy
Royal Headache
My own fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
My own fantasy
Last played on
Need You
Royal Headache
Need You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
Need You
Last played on
High
Royal Headache
High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
High
Last played on
Carolina
Royal Headache
Carolina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
Carolina
Last played on
Fantasy
Royal Headache
Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
Fantasy
Last played on
Garbage
Royal Headache
Garbage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
Garbage
Last played on
Love Her If I Tried
Royal Headache
Love Her If I Tried
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
Love Her If I Tried
Last played on
Little Star
Royal Headache
Little Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z377.jpglink
Little Star
Last played on
Royal Headache Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist