GoodBooks Biography (Wikipedia)
GoodBooks were an English indie rock band originating from Sevenoaks in Kent. They first received media attention upon releasing their self-published EP Valves and Robots in June 2005.
The band signed to Transgressive Records in late-2005 for one single (Bassist Christopher Porter has the date the band signed their record deal tattooed on his left wrist) and released "Walk With Me" in April, before being snapped up by Columbia Records shortly after. GoodBooks disbanded after their last gig on 28 June 2009.
The name GoodBooks was suggested to Max Cooke at a gig by children's TV Presenter Holly Willoughby.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Walk With Me - Truck Fest 2006
Leni - Truck Fest 2006
Turn It Back - Truck Fest 2006
Last Day - Truck Fest 2006
Start / Stop - Truck Fest 2006
Passchendale - Truck Fest 2006
Caurse Of Saul - Truck Fest 2006
Passchendaele
Leni
The Illness
Love Songs On Casio
