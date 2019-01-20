Noel HarrisonBorn 29 January 1934. Died 19 October 2013
Noel Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel John Christopher Harrison (29 January 1934 – 19 October 2013) was an English actor who had a hit singing "The Windmills of Your Mind" in 1968, and was a member of the British Olympic skiing team in the 1950s. He was the son of the actor Rex Harrison.
Noel Harrison Tracks
Windmills Of Your Mind
Noel Harrison
Windmills Of Your Mind
Windmills Of Your Mind
Windmills of My Mind
Noel Harrison
Windmills of My Mind
Windmills of My Mind
