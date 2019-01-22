Roach Killa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyhk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/edbf2d3e-8dec-46ae-9d3a-ea1c1aa4874d
Roach Killa Performances & Interviews
- Roach Killa talk about his lasted projectshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qd4t2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qd4t2.jpg2017-01-22T18:15:00.000ZRoach Killa talk about his lasted new track Girl Do I Want Youhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qd4wd
Roach Killa talk about his lasted projects
- Garry Sandhu and Roach Killa Collabhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j40l2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j40l2.jpg2016-12-21T16:58:00.000ZGarry and Roach Killa talk to Noreen about their collaboration with Naseebo Lallhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m4lcn
Garry Sandhu and Roach Killa Collab
- Panjabi Hit Squad Play "I Have Never" With Roach Killahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xcw1p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xcw1p.jpg2016-06-04T20:29:00.000ZThe Canadian rapper tells Dee and Rav what he has never done.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x9k6t
Panjabi Hit Squad Play "I Have Never" With Roach Killa
- Roach Killa Exclusive: Dynamitehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vjlbx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vjlbx.jpg2016-05-18T15:18:00.000ZRoach Killa delivers his exclusive track with Jazzy B and Dr Zeus, titled Dynamite!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vjldv
Roach Killa Exclusive: Dynamite
Roach Killa Tracks
Sort by
Main Tera Boyfriend
Arijit Singh
Main Tera Boyfriend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0562h0h.jpglink
Main Tera Boyfriend
Last played on
Lethal Combination
Bilal Saeed
Lethal Combination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025p7s7.jpglink
Lethal Combination
Last played on
Aa To Sahi
Meet Bros
Aa To Sahi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042tmhd.jpglink
Aa To Sahi
Last played on
New Direction
Subaig Singh, Roach Killa & Surinder Rattan
New Direction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhk.jpglink
New Direction
Last played on
Heartbroken
Roach Killa
Heartbroken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhk.jpglink
Heartbroken
Last played on
Who Dat Girl
Roach Killa
Who Dat Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0327lh9.jpglink
Who Dat Girl
Last played on
Still Love Me? (feat. Deep Jandu)
Roach Killa
Still Love Me? (feat. Deep Jandu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06vgqyj.jpglink
Still Love Me? (feat. Deep Jandu)
100 percent (feat. Tory Lanez & Roach Killa)
Garry Sandhu
100 percent (feat. Tory Lanez & Roach Killa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0613lhf.jpglink
100 percent (feat. Tory Lanez & Roach Killa)
Last played on
One Touch
Garry Sandhu
One Touch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04835hl.jpglink
One Touch
Last played on
Yaara Dildara
Roach Killa
Yaara Dildara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhk.jpglink
Yaara Dildara
Last played on
Romantic Jatt (Tigerstyle Remix)
Miss Pooja
Romantic Jatt (Tigerstyle Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2zm.jpglink
Romantic Jatt (Tigerstyle Remix)
Last played on
Dil De De
Garry Sandhu
Dil De De
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gkr68.jpglink
Dil De De
Last played on
FAME (feat. Roach Killa)
Money Aujla
FAME (feat. Roach Killa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhk.jpglink
FAME (feat. Roach Killa)
Playlists featuring Roach Killa
Back to artist