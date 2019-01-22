Panjabi Hit Squad Play "I Have Never" With Roach Killa

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xcw1p.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xcw1p.jpg

2016-06-04T20:29:00.000Z

The Canadian rapper tells Dee and Rav what he has never done.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x9k6t