Bobby HutchersonBorn 27 January 1941. Died 15 August 2016
Robert Hutcherson (January 27, 1941 – August 15, 2016) was an American jazz vibraphone and marimba player. "Little B's Poem", from the 1966 Blue Note album Components, is one of his best-known compositions. Hutcherson influenced younger vibraphonists including Steve Nelson, Joe Locke, and Stefon Harris.
Slow Change
Slow Change
Stardust
Stardust
Una Muy Bonita
Una Muy Bonita
Ummh
Ummh
Going Down South
Going Down South
Prints Tie
Prints Tie
Hangin' Out (With You)
Hangin' Out (With You)
Hello To The Wind
Hello To The Wind
Little Bs Poem Intro
Little Bs Poem Intro
Maiden Voyage
Maiden Voyage
NTU
NTU
Little Niles
Little Niles
Naima (In Memory Of John Coltrane)
Naima (In Memory Of John Coltrane)
Rojo
Rojo
Bouquet
Bouquet
Avis
Avis
Theme From Blow Up
Theme From Blow Up
Along Came Betty
Along Came Betty
For Sentimental Reasons
For Sentimental Reasons
Montara
Montara
Little B's Poem
Little B's Poem
Old Devil Moon
Old Devil Moon
Caribbean Fire Dance
Caribbean Fire Dance
Hat and Beard
Hat and Beard
Little Drummer Boy
Little Drummer Boy
Ghetto Lights
Ghetto Lights
The Folks That Live On The Hill
The Folks That Live On The Hill
Gazzelloni
Gazzelloni
Teddy
Teddy
Pastoral
Pastoral
Components
Components
Montara (Madlib Remix)
Montara (Madlib Remix)
Love Theme from Superman
Love Theme from Superman
Ummh Pt.1
Ummh Pt.1
