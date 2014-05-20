The CreepshowFormed 2005
The Creepshow
2005
The Creepshow Biography (Wikipedia)
The Creepshow is a band from Burlington, Ontario, Canada. The band formed in 2005 when the four original members got together with the purpose of starting a psychobilly band. The Creepshow writes the majority of their songs about horror films.
Life After Death
Devil's Son
The Devil's Son
Sinners And Saints
Sleep Tight
Take My Hand (Maida Vale Session)
Keep Dreaming
Hellbound
Get What's Coming
They All Fall Down
They All Fall Down (Album: They All Fall Down)
19
Apr
2019
The Creepshow
The Lexington, London, UK
25
Apr
2019
The Creepshow
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T23:19:16
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
