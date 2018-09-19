Little BootsBorn 4 May 1984
Little Boots Biography (Wikipedia)
Victoria Christina Hesketh (born 4 May 1984), better known by her stage name Little Boots, is an English electropop singer-songwriter and DJ. She was previously a member of the band Dead Disco. Since performing as a solo artist she has released three albums, Hands (2009), Nocturnes (2013) and Working Girl (2015) and a number of associated EPs and remixes. Hesketh has toured internationally both as a DJ-only act as well as with a full band. Hands reached number five on the UK Albums Chart and the singles "New in Town" and "Remedy" became top twenty hits.
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Little Boots
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewwmxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-08-19T23:38:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013h3zl.jpg
19
Aug
2009
Live Lounge: Little Boots
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Back to artist