Rafael KubelíkBorn 29 June 1914. Died 11 August 1996
Rafael Kubelík Biography (Wikipedia)
Rafael Jeroným Kubelík (29 June 1914 – 11 August 1996) was a Czech-born conductor and composer.
Son of a well-known violinist, Jan Kubelík, he was trained in Prague, and made his debut with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of 19. Having managed to maintain a career in Czechoslovakia under the Nazi occupation, he refused to work under what he considered a "second tyranny" after the Communist Czechoslovak coup d'état of 1948, and took refuge in Britain. He became a Swiss citizen in 1967.
Kubelík was music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (1950–53), musical director of The Royal Opera, Covent Garden (1955–58), and music director of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra (1961–79), and was a frequent guest conductor for leading orchestras in Europe and America.
As a composer, Kubelík wrote in a neo-romantic idiom. His works include five operas, three symphonies, chamber music, choral works, and songs.
Rafael Kubelík Tracks
Sort by
Double Concerto for two string orchestras, piano and timpani
Slavonic Rhapsody in A flat major, Op.45 No.3
Symphony No 7 in D minor, Op 70 (3rd mvt)
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg (Prelude to Act 1)
Symphony No 1 in D major, 'Titan' (2nd mvt)
Hungarian Dance No 6 arr for orchestra
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (Nocturne)
Symphony No.8 in G major, Op.88 (3rd mvt)
Slavonic Dance in C major Op. 46 No.1
Slavonic Dance in E minor, Op 72 No 2
Slavonic Dance in G minor, Op 46 No 8
From Bohemia's Fields and Forests (Má vlast)
Fanfare; The Castle, Brno (Sinfonietta)
Symphony No. 6 In F Major Op.68 (Pastoral)
Symphony No. 9 - i) Andante comodo
Rigoletto - Opera In 3 Acts: 'Bella figlia dell'amore'
Serse - Opera In 3 Acts: 'Holdes Laubgezweig'
Sinfonietta
The Noonday Witch Op.108
Slavonic Dances - Series 2 Op.72, No. 5 in B-flat minor
Ma Vlast [my Country] - Cycle Of Symphonic Poems: Vltava
Carnival Overture
March and Finale (Oberon)
Kavatine: Traure, mein Herz (Oberon, Act 3)
Overture (Oberon)
Mathis der Maler; Prelude - Concert of Angels
Carnival Overture, Op.92
Serenade for Strings in E major, Op 22 (1st mvt)
Symphony No 8 in G major, Op 88 (3rd mvt)
Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg (Act 3: Prelude)
Ma Vlast (My Country) (From Bohemia's Woods and Fields)
Selig, wie die Sonne from Die Meisetrsinger von Nurnberg
Wahn! Wahn! Überall Wahn
Sarka (Má vlast)
Slavonic Dance in C major, Op 72 No 7
Scherzo capriccioso, Op 66
Rafael Kubelík Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Neptune, the Mystic
-
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)
-
Schoenberg: Seht, die Sonne from 'Gurrelieder' (excerpt) (2017)
-
Simon Rattle: Conductors are 'pure amateurs' compared to football managers
-
Simon Rattle: "There was nothing I wanted more than to be a drummer"
-
Sir Simon Rattle on orchestras and fine wines
-
Rattle: Why Messiaen and Bruckner make great bedfellows
-
"A great composer, an astonishing conductor and a really funny, charming, surprising man"
-
Mahler: Symphonies of Songs - Episode 2