Arthur DaviesTenor. Born 11 April 1941
Arthur Davies
1941-04-11
Arthur Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Davies (11 April 1941 – 8 August 2018) was a Welsh tenor who had an active international performance career from the 1970s through the 1990s. He performed leading roles with The Royal Opera in London, the Welsh National Opera, the Scottish Opera, and the English National Opera.
Arthur Davies Tracks
Mae Hiraeth Yn Y Môr
Scenes from the Song of Hiawatha (Onaway! Awake, beloved)
Cartref
Brindisi (La traviata)
The Dream Of Gerontius - Softly and Gently
Hiawatha: Part One - Hiawatha's Wedding Feast
Orchestra
Otcenas (The Lord's Prayer)
Choir
Caractacus - Cantata Op.35
The Light Of Life Op.29
Troilus And Cressida - extracts
Orchestra
Troilus And Cressida - Andante tranquillo
Orchestra
O Na Byddai'n Haf o Hyd
Serenade to Music (ending)
Love To Love - Invocation To Music
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 47
1992-08-28T23:20:29
Proms 1987: Prom 32
1987-08-13T23:20:29
Proms 1979: Prom 29
1979-08-21T23:20:29
Proms 1977: Prom 28
1977-08-19T23:20:29
