Kyle Riabko (born 29 September 1987) is a singer, guitarist, composer and actor who was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Before starring on Broadway in both Spring Awakening and Hair, Kyle released a full-length album of original music on Columbia Records, and spent his teen years touring as an opening act for a wide range of artists, including: BB King, James Brown, John Mayer, Keb Mo, Buddy Guy, Jason Mraz, and others. He has also appeared as an actor in various film and television projects.

Riabko also starred in "What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined" at the New York Theatre Workshop, which is also where the Tony-winning Broadway smashes Once, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Rent originated. "What's It All About?" was directed by the acclaimed choreographer Steven Hoggett (Once) and featured Riabko's arrangements of the music of Burt Bacharach.

Kyle subsequently brought his acclaimed interpretation of the Bacharach catalogue to London, first to The Menier Chocolate Factory, and then to The Criterion Theatre in the West End where it broke box office records as "Close To You: Bacharach Reimagined".