Johann Peter SalomonBorn 1745. Died 28 November 1815
Johann Peter Salomon (20 February 1745 [baptized] – 28 November 1815) was a German violinist, composer, conductor and musical impresario.
Symphony No.90 in C major (H.1.90) arr. Salomon
Joseph Haydn
Romance in D for violin and string orchestra
