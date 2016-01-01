Point Break
Point Break were a British pop group, formed and managed by Danielle Barnett and signed to WEA records, who found brief success between 1999 and 2000. Launched as a new boy band in 1999, the group featured Brett Adams and David "Ollie" Oliver, who had both acted in TV's Byker Grove, and Declan Bennett. Within a year, they clocked up five UK hit singles and an album.
Their song "Stand Tough" was used in Australia as the Seven Network's theme for coverage of the AFL in 2000.
