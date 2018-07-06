David OgdenViolinist
David Ogden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/edae666d-619f-4183-8466-bca8f9d410b2
David Ogden Tracks
Sort by
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Totus tuus
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Totus tuus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhbt.jpglink
Totus tuus
Choir
Last played on
Magnificat
Roxanna Panufnik
Magnificat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Magnificat
Performer
Last played on
All My Hope On God Is Founded (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Herbert Howells
All My Hope On God Is Founded (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
All My Hope On God Is Founded (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Choir
Featured Artist
Lyricist
Last played on
We Cannot Measure How You Heal (feat. Richard Johnson)
The congregation of St Albans Church, Bristol, David Ogden, Scottish Traditional Melody, David Ogden, John L. Bell & Graham Maule
We Cannot Measure How You Heal (feat. Richard Johnson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Cannot Measure How You Heal (feat. Richard Johnson)
Choir
Featured Artist
Composer
Last played on
Faith, Hope and Love
Westbury on Trym Parish Church Choir and Bristol Schools Chamber Choir, David Ogden, David Ogden & Roman Missal
Faith, Hope and Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faith, Hope and Love
Choir
Lyricist
Last played on
O Jesus, I Have Promised
Congregation at St Albans Church, Bristol, David Ogden, W H Ferguson, David Ogden & J E Bode
O Jesus, I Have Promised
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Jesus, I Have Promised
Choir
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
Go Forth And Tell (feat. Richard Johnson, Ross Brown & Simon Jones)
David Ogden, Walter Greatorex, David Ogden & James E Seddon
Go Forth And Tell (feat. Richard Johnson, Ross Brown & Simon Jones)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Forth And Tell (feat. Richard Johnson, Ross Brown & Simon Jones)
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
All My Hope On God Is Founded (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Herbert Howells
All My Hope On God Is Founded (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
All My Hope On God Is Founded (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
All shall be well
Roxanna Panufnik
All shall be well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
All shall be well
Choir
Last played on
Gaelic Blessing (feat. Richard Johnson, Sally Pryce, Catherine Black, Alison Francis Black, Nerissa Calvert & Jane Jewel)
John Rutter
Gaelic Blessing (feat. Richard Johnson, Sally Pryce, Catherine Black, Alison Francis Black, Nerissa Calvert & Jane Jewel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jcyn.jpglink
Gaelic Blessing (feat. Richard Johnson, Sally Pryce, Catherine Black, Alison Francis Black, Nerissa Calvert & Jane Jewel)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
O little town of Bethlehem (feat. Westbury on Trym Parish Church Choir, Richanrd Johnson, Ruth Kenyon & Luke Russell)
Bristol Youth Choir, English Traditional Melody, David Ogden, English Traditional Melody, David Ogden & Phillips Brooks
O little town of Bethlehem (feat. Westbury on Trym Parish Church Choir, Richanrd Johnson, Ruth Kenyon & Luke Russell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O little town of Bethlehem (feat. Westbury on Trym Parish Church Choir, Richanrd Johnson, Ruth Kenyon & Luke Russell)
Choir
Composer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Come, thou long-expected Jesus (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Congregation of St Albans Church, Bristol, David Ogden, John Stainer, David Ogden & Charles Wesley
Come, thou long-expected Jesus (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come, thou long-expected Jesus (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Choir
Featured Artist
Composer
Last played on
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Congregation of St Alban's Church, Bristol, David Ogden & David Ogden
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel (feat. Richard Johnson, Gavin Wells & Simon Jones)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Eternal Father, strong to save
David Ogden
Eternal Father, strong to save
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eternal Father, strong to save
Last played on
We Will Remember Them
David Ogden
We Will Remember Them
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Will Remember Them
Last played on
For the beauty of the earth
David Ogden
For the beauty of the earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For the beauty of the earth
Last played on
Lay a garland on her hearse
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Lay a garland on her hearse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay a garland on her hearse
Choir
Last played on
Our Father God In Heaven
David Ogden
Our Father God In Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Father God In Heaven
Last played on
For the beauty of the earth
David Ogden
For the beauty of the earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For the beauty of the earth
Performer
Last played on
Svyati
John Tavener
Svyati
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Svyati
Choir
Last played on
Advent Calendar
David Ogden
Advent Calendar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Advent Calendar
Performer
Last played on
TC_Sing We Merrily
Royal School of Church Music Millennium Youth Choir, Daniel Moult, Sidney Campbell & David Ogden
TC_Sing We Merrily
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TC_Sing We Merrily
Choir
Performer
Last played on
O God You Search Me And You Know Me
David Ogden
O God You Search Me And You Know Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O God You Search Me And You Know Me
Performer
Last played on
Psalm 141
David Ogden
Psalm 141
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm 141
Last played on
Back to artist