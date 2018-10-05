Floriane Blancke
Floriane Blancke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eda9f465-2353-41bf-8aa7-9ff5a1966ab5
Floriane Blancke Tracks
Sort by
The Monaghan Jig / The Templehouse Reel
Brendan O'Regan
The Monaghan Jig / The Templehouse Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Monaghan Jig / The Templehouse Reel
Last played on
La Valse des Jouets
Dermot Byrne
La Valse des Jouets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Valse des Jouets
Last played on
La Bourrasque
Dermot Byrne
La Bourrasque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Bourrasque
Last played on
Trip to Achill and Dooagh Bay
Floriane Blancke
Trip to Achill and Dooagh Bay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Monaghan Jig / The Templehouse Reel
Dermot Byrne
The Monaghan Jig / The Templehouse Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Monaghan Jig / The Templehouse Reel
Last played on
THE MONAGHAN JIG/THE TEMPLEHOUSE
Bríd Harper
THE MONAGHAN JIG/THE TEMPLEHOUSE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE MONAGHAN JIG/THE TEMPLEHOUSE
Last played on
Back to artist