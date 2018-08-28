The Weather Station is a Canadian folk music band fronted by Tamara Lindeman, formed in 2006. The band membership has changed over the years, but now includes Lindeman, with Ben Whiteley on bass, Will Kidman on electric guitar and keys, and Ian Kehoe on drums.

The debut album The Line was released in 2009. The second album, All of It Was Mine, made in collaboration with Daniel Romano, was released in 2011.

Lindeman was a nominee for the 2013 SOCAN Songwriting Prize for The Weather Station song "Mule in the Flowers", cowritten with Steve Lambke.

The third album, Loyalty, was recorded at La Frette studios near Paris, France, with Afie Jurvanen and Robbie Lackritz, who has worked on albums with Bahamas, Feist, Zeus, and Jason Collett. Loyalty was released May 5, 2015 on Paradise of Bachelors (U.S., worldwide), and Outside Music (Canada).