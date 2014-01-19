Faith PetricBorn 13 September 1915. Died 24 October 2013
Faith Petric
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1915-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eda7a132-75bd-4ded-9c91-e7e70ce1fa71
Faith Petric Biography (Wikipedia)
Faith Petric (September 13, 1915–October 24, 2013) was an American folk singer and activist. She was head of the San Francisco Folk Music Club for 50 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Faith Petric Tracks
Sort by
Pleasure to know you
Faith Petric
Pleasure to know you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pleasure to know you
Last played on
Its a miracle
Faith Petric
Its a miracle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Its a miracle
Last played on
Faith Petric Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist