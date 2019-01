Starlite Campbell Band is a British Blues group based on the Isle of Man. Formed in 2016, the band is led by married couple Suzy Starlite and Simon Campbell. Their debut album, Blueberry Pie was nominated for a European Blues Award in November 2017 and blends British Blues, Blues and Americana.

