Brownsville StationFormed 1969. Disbanded 1979
Brownsville Station
1969
Brownsville Station Biography (Wikipedia)
Brownsville Station is an American rock band from Michigan that was popular in the 1970s. Original members included Cub Koda (guitarist/vocalist), Mike Lutz (guitarist/vocalist), T.J. Cronley (drummer), and Tony Driggins (bassist/vocals). Later members included Henry "H-Bomb" Weck (drummer) and Bruce Nazarian (guitarist/vocalist).
They are remembered for the top-10 hit single "Smokin' in the Boys Room" (1973).
Brownsville Station Tracks
Let Your Yeah Be Yeah
Brownsville Station
Let Your Yeah Be Yeah
Let Your Yeah Be Yeah
Smokin' In The Boys' Room
Brownsville Station
Smokin' In The Boys' Room
Smokin' In The Boys' Room
Lady (Put The Light On Me)
Brownsville Station
Lady (Put The Light On Me)
Lady (Put The Light On Me)
Put The Light On Me
Brownsville Station
Put The Light On Me
Put The Light On Me
The Martian Boogie
Brownsville Station
The Martian Boogie
The Martian Boogie
I'm the Leader of the Gang
Brownsville Station
I'm the Leader of the Gang
I'm the Leader of the Gang
