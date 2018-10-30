George Duff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eda35363-699b-47ef-bd02-8b474bf93206
George Duff Tracks
Sort by
The Collier Laddie
George Duff
The Collier Laddie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Collier Laddie
Last played on
The Bonnie Irish Maid
George Duff
The Bonnie Irish Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bonnie Irish Maid
Last played on
The Eight Hour Day
George Duff
The Eight Hour Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Eight Hour Day
Last played on
Green Grow the Rashes O
George Duff
Green Grow the Rashes O
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Grow the Rashes O
Last played on
The Prince of Darkness
George Duff
The Prince of Darkness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Prince of Darkness
Last played on
George Duff Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist