Dee Dee, Barry and The Movements
Dee Dee, Barry and The Movements
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eda11d57-a768-4c1e-98e9-c04c0b27ca4c
Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Hour
Dee Dee, Barry and The Movements
Midnight Hour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Hour
Last played on
"Get Out Of My Life Woman"
Dee Dee, Barry and The Movements
"Get Out Of My Life Woman"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist