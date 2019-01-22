Genod DroogFormed 2005. Disbanded 2008
Genod Droog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6kx.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed9de4ef-5b89-420d-88c2-ed2e3a193753
Genod Droog Biography (Wikipedia)
Genod Droog (loosely means Bad Girls) were a hip hop, indie, pop band from Wales, which was formed in 2005 by Carwyn Jones, Gethin Evans, Dylan Roberts, Aneirin Karadog and Ed Holden, and split up on 16 November 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Genod Droog Tracks
Sort by
Llong Pleser
Genod Droog
Llong Pleser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Llong Pleser
Last played on
Gig Mawr Y Gofod
Genod Droog
Gig Mawr Y Gofod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Gig Mawr Y Gofod
Last played on
Genod Droog
Genod Droog
Genod Droog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Genod Droog
Last played on
Genod Droog Theme
Genod Droog
Genod Droog Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Genod Droog Theme
Last played on
Creu Copa Newydd
Genod Droog
Creu Copa Newydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Creu Copa Newydd
Last played on
Candy Jones
Genod Droog
Candy Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Candy Jones
Last played on
Gwn Tatws
Genod Droog
Gwn Tatws
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Gwn Tatws
Last played on
Bomiwch Y Byd
Genod Droog
Bomiwch Y Byd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Bomiwch Y Byd
Last played on
Dal Ni Lawr
Genod Droog
Dal Ni Lawr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Dal Ni Lawr
Last played on
Creu Terfysg
Genod Droog
Creu Terfysg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Creu Terfysg
Last played on
Breuddwyd Oer
Genod Droog
Breuddwyd Oer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6kx.jpglink
Breuddwyd Oer
Last played on
Back to artist