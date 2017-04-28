Sally Bradshaw
Sally Bradshaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed9b453b-6695-4536-bb33-d68a2c181929
Sally Bradshaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Bradshaw is a British high mezzo-soprano who made a career principally as a Baroque specialist in opera and concerts. As a solo artist she has made a number of recordings and performed worldwide. She has also collaborated with many artists in classical and popular genres.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sally Bradshaw Tracks
Sort by
The nightingale has flown out of the pretty cage
Nicola LeFanu
The nightingale has flown out of the pretty cage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
The nightingale has flown out of the pretty cage
Last played on
Back to artist