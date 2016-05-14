BareiBárbara Reyzábal González-Aller. Born 29 March 1982
Bárbara Reyzábal González-Aller (born 29 March 1982), known professionally as Barei, is a Spanish singer and songwriter. She represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Say Yay!".
