M.I.L.K. (Hangul: 밀크 Milk) was a K-pop girl group signed under SM Entertainment's sister label, BM Entertainment in 2001. They disbanded when Bae Yu-mi left the group in 2003. Now each member has gone off to do their own individual projects such as acting, singing, MCing, VJing, and modeling.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia