RuskoUK dubstep producer. Born 26 January 1985
Rusko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvw6.jpg
1985-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed962474-bb85-47f9-b108-073184f09bc8
Rusko Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher William Mercer (born 26 January 1985) is a British electronic dubstep, drum and bass producer and DJ from York, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rusko Tracks
High
Rusko
High
Woo Boost (Hekler & Gladez Remix) x Make Room (Mishap Remix)
Rusko
Woo Boost (Hekler & Gladez Remix) x Make Room (Mishap Remix)
Moaners
Rusko
Moaners
Jahova
Rusko
Jahova
Hold On (LUCA LUSH Edit)
Rusko
Hold On (LUCA LUSH Edit)
Saxophone Stomp
Rusko
Saxophone Stomp
Brixton Blow Out (Rubber dub)
Caspa
Brixton Blow Out (Rubber dub)
Hold On (feat. Amber Coffman)
Rusko
Hold On (feat. Amber Coffman)
Woo Boost (Flosstradamus Bootleg)
Rusko
Woo Boost (Flosstradamus Bootleg)
Everyday Worldwide Western (feat. Ragga Twins)
Rusko
Everyday Worldwide Western (feat. Ragga Twins)
Featured Artist
Somebody To Love (Sigma Remix)
Rusko
Somebody To Love (Sigma Remix)
Woo Boost (Flosstradamus Bootleg)
Rusko
Woo Boost (Flosstradamus Bootleg)
Everyday (Mt. Eden Remix)
Rusko
Everyday (Mt. Eden Remix)
Woo Boost
Rusko
Woo Boost
All I Do Is Win x Hold On (Sub Focus Remix)
DJ Khaled
All I Do Is Win x Hold On (Sub Focus Remix)
Riddim Again
Caspa
Riddim Again
Fruity Loops
Caspa
Fruity Loops
Cheese
Caspa
Cheese
Rubber Dub
Rusko
Rubber Dub
Whiplash Dub
Caspa
Whiplash Dub
Skanka (Blossom Bootleg)
Rusko
Skanka (Blossom Bootleg)
Hold On
Rusko
Hold On
Woo Boost (Remix) x Flying (Acapella)
Rusko
Woo Boost (Remix) x Flying (Acapella)
Performer
Cockney Thug (Big Fish Edit)
Rusko
Cockney Thug (Big Fish Edit)
Blouse & Skirt
Caspa
Blouse & Skirt
Pro Nails (Rusko Remix)
Kid Sister
Pro Nails (Rusko Remix)
Cockney Thug (Buraka Som Sistema Remix)
Rusko
Cockney Thug (Buraka Som Sistema Remix)
