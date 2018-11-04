Yank LawsonBorn 3 May 1911. Died 18 February 1995
Yank Lawson Biography (Wikipedia)
John Rhea "Yank" Lawson (May 3, 1911, Trenton, Missouri – February 18, 1995, Indianapolis, Indiana) was a jazz trumpeter known for Dixieland and swing music.
Born John Lausen in 1911, from 1933 to 1935 he worked in Ben Pollack's orchestra and after that became a founding member of the Bob Crosby Orchestra. He later worked with Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey, but also worked with Crosby again in 1941–42. Later in the 1940s he became a studio musician leading his own Dixieland sessions.
In the 1950s he and Bob Haggart created the Lawson-Haggart band and they worked together in 1968 to form the World's Greatest Jazz Band, a Dixieland group which performed for the next ten years.
Yank Lawson Tracks
Five Point Blues
Five Point Blues
Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag
Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag
Dogtown Blues
Dogtown Blues
South Rampart Street Pade
South Rampart Street Pade
Five Point Blues
Yank Lawson, t; Warren Smith, tb; Irving Fazola, cl; Bob Zurke, piano; Eddie Miller, ts; Nappy Lamare, g; Bob Haggart, b; Ray Bauduc, d. 14 March 1938
Five Point Blues
