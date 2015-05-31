Julia Ward HoweAmerican poet. Born 27 May 1819. Died 17 October 1910
Julia Ward Howe
1819-05-27
Julia Ward Howe Biography (Wikipedia)
Julia Ward Howe (May 27, 1819 – October 17, 1910) was an American poet and author, best known for writing "The Battle Hymn of the Republic". She was also an advocate for abolitionism and was a social activist, particularly for women's suffrage.
Julia Ward Howe Tracks
Glory Glory Hallelujah
Battle Hymn of the Republic / Columbia, Gem of the Ocean
The Battle Hymn of the Republic
