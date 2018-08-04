Alessandro CarbonareBorn 3 September 1967
Alessandro Carbonare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed91363a-d23b-404a-bd1a-607bfbaa7a6a
Alessandro Carbonare Biography (Wikipedia)
Alessandro Carbonare is an Italian clarinetist.
Carbonare started on E♭ clarinet at age 5. At age 21 he became co-principal of the Lyon Opera Orchestra, and later joined the Orchestre National de France. has been the principal clarinetist with the Orchestra di Santa Cecilia in Rome since 2003. He has played principal with the Berlin Philharmonic. He also plays with Quintetto Bibiena.
He has been teaching at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana since 2011.
Carbonare plays a Selmer Recital clarinet and a Vandoren B40 mouthpiece (which he adjusted by hand).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alessandro Carbonare Tracks
Sort by
Prelude, Fugue And Riffs (original version)
Leonard Bernstein
Prelude, Fugue And Riffs (original version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Prelude, Fugue And Riffs (original version)
Last played on
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (2nd mvt)
Alessandro Carbonare
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (3rd mvt)
Alessandro Carbonare
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Clarinet Concerto in A major, K 622 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist