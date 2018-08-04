Alessandro Carbonare is an Italian clarinetist.

Carbonare started on E♭ clarinet at age 5. At age 21 he became co-principal of the Lyon Opera Orchestra, and later joined the Orchestre National de France. has been the principal clarinetist with the Orchestra di Santa Cecilia in Rome since 2003. He has played principal with the Berlin Philharmonic. He also plays with Quintetto Bibiena.

He has been teaching at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana since 2011.

Carbonare plays a Selmer Recital clarinet and a Vandoren B40 mouthpiece (which he adjusted by hand).