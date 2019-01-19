Dave “Baby” CortezBorn 13 August 1938
Dave “Baby” Cortez
1938-08-13
Dave “Baby” Cortez Biography (Wikipedia)
David Cortez Clowney (born August 13, 1938), known by the stage name Dave "Baby" Cortez, is an American pop and R&B organist and pianist, best known for his 1959 hit, "The Happy Organ".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave “Baby” Cortez Tracks
The Happy Organ
Hula Hoop
Rinky Dink
