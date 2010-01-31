Puffy (パフィー Pafī, romanized as PUFFY) or Puffy AmiYumi, are a Japanese pop rock band formerly signed to Sony Music Japan under Epic Records and Ki/oon Music, later transferred to Warner Music Japan in 2015. The group continues to go by the moniker of PUFFY in Japan, but in order to avoid legal naming conflicts with Sean Combs, have adopted the name Puffy AmiYumi in the United States. They sing in Japanese and English.

Ami Onuki, whose nickname is Jane and Yumi Yoshimura, nicknamed Sue, were scouted by Sony-affiliated talent agencies and put together in the mid-1990s. The band gained mainstream success in Japan during 1998, following the release of their Jet album and tour in support of it.

Their first release "Asia no Junshin" sold a million records and their success has continued with several more full-length releases (totaling 15 million sales in Japan).