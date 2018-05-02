King Khan & The ShrinesBerlin-based garage rock band. Formed 1999
King Khan & The Shrines
1999
King Khan & The Shrines Biography (Wikipedia)
King Khan and the Shrines, sometimes referred to as King Khan and (His) Sensational Shrines are a Berlin-based garage rock and psychedelic soul band.
King Khan & The Shrines Tracks
Feed The Flora - Riley Session 020518
King Khan & The Shrines
Feed The Flora - Riley Session 020518
Feed The Flora - Riley Session 020518
Last played on
Fishy Things (6 Music Session 02/05/2018)
King Khan & The Shrines
Fishy Things (6 Music Session 02/05/2018)
Fishy Things (6 Music Session 02/05/2018)
Children Of The World (6 Music Session 02/05/2018)
King Khan & The Shrines
Children Of The World (6 Music Session 02/05/2018)
Embrace The Sun (6 Music Session 02/05/2018)
King Khan & The Shrines
Embrace The Sun (6 Music Session 02/05/2018)
I Wanna Be A Girl
King Khan & The Shrines
I Wanna Be A Girl
I Wanna Be A Girl
Last played on
Land of The Freak
King Khan & The Shrines
Land of The Freak
Land of The Freak
Last played on
Luckiest Man
King Khan & The Shrines
Luckiest Man
Luckiest Man
Last played on
Pray For Lil
King Khan & The Shrines
Pray For Lil
Pray For Lil
Last played on
Yes I Can't
King Khan & The Shrines
Yes I Can't
Yes I Can't
Last played on
Born To Die
King Khan & The Shrines
Born To Die
Born To Die
Last played on
Bite My Tongue
King Khan & The Shrines
Bite My Tongue
Bite My Tongue
Last played on
Tell Me
King Khan & The Shrines
Tell Me
Tell Me
Last played on
Welfare Bread
King Khan & The Shrines
Welfare Bread
Welfare Bread
Last played on
Let Me Holler
King Khan & The Shrines
Let Me Holler
Let Me Holler
Last played on
King Khan & The Shrines Links
