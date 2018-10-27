Rolf Ellmer (born 3 December 1960), also known by the names Jam El Mar and Trancy Spacer, is a classically trained musician and composer (concert-guitarist) and has become one of Germany's most known house and trance producers.

Together with Markus Löffel (alias Mark Spoon), also from the German music scene, he has recorded under several monikers such as Jam & Spoon, Tokyo Ghetto Pussy and Storm. He was a member of the group Dance 2 Trance, along with Dag Lerner (alias DJ Dag), which had success all over the world and he is considered to be one of the pioneers of trance music.[citation needed]

A string of hits under Jam & Spoon include "Right in the Night", "Stella", "Angel", "Kaleidoscope Skies" and "Set me Free".

He also works as a producer and remixer for other artists as well as being a successful DJ.